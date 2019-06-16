Struggle Reality Star Who Claims Remy Ma Gave Her A Black Eye Arrested For Assault

Brittney Taylor seems to be deep-soaked in the struggle. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star—who happens to be the same one claiming that Remy Ma punched her at a concert in April—was recently arrested for assaulting a woman.

The alleged fade delivery occurred Friday (June 14) in her apartment building.

Reports TMZ:

The “Love & Hip Hop” star got arrested early Friday morning after a fight started in her apartment. Law enforcement sources tell us Brittney and another woman were arguing in Brittney’s midtown pad when things got physical.

Brittney allegedly scratched the woman, leaving marks on her. She fled to an elevator, but we’re told Brittney hopped in another elevator and met the alleged victim in the lobby … where the beatdown continued. She allegedly pulled a Naomi Campbell special — hurling her cell phone and clocking the woman in the forehead.

We’re told Brittney retreated to her apartment, but a little while later NYPD showed up to haul her in for assault and aggravated harassment … both misdemeanors.

She was released without bail.

Wait, Taylor is living in what is being called a Manhatten luxury apartment? Is VH1 footing the bill or nah?

Photo: Getty

