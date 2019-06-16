Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Alisa is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Alisa is 31 years old and just got out a bad marriage of 5 years. She has started dating again and was introduced by a friend to Kev. They have been out on a couple of dates and Alisa says there seems to be no instant signs of a love connection, however, while they were out one day then ran into one of Kev’s friends. Alisa says they both made eye contact and she even felt a connection. It’s been a few days since their last date and Alisa is wondering would it be wrong of her to pursue Kev’s friend? Is he fair game since everyone is single? How should she handle things with Kev?

