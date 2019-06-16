CLOSE
Weekend Box Office Results- “Shaft” Not Doing Too Well- June 14, 2019

Shaft and MIB International didn’t do as well as expected on it’s opening weekend.

TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Men in Black International Sony $28,500,000 4,224 $6,747 $28,500,000 $110 1
2 1 The Secret Life of Pets 2 Uni. $23,800,000 -49.0% 4,564 +3 $5,215 $92,044,390 $80 2
3 3 Aladdin (2019) BV $16,712,000 -32.3% 3,556 -249 $4,700 $263,446,314 $183 4
4 2 Dark Phoenix Fox $9,005,000 -72.6% 3,721 $2,420 $51,767,350 2
5 5 Rocketman Par. $8,800,000 -36.3% 3,021 -589 $2,913 $66,142,725 $40 3
6 N Shaft (2019) WB (NL) $8,315,000 2,952 $2,817 $8,315,000 1
7 4 Godzilla: King of the Monsters WB $8,105,000 -47.5% 3,207 -901 $2,527 $93,688,172 $170 3
8 7 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum LG/S $6,100,000 -17.8% 2,033 -743 $3,000 $148,626,905 5
9 17 Late Night Amazon $5,136,734 +1,985.5% 2,220 +2,216 $2,314 $5,449,553 2
10 6 Ma (2019) Uni. $3,610,000 -53.9% 1,794 -1,022 $2,012 $40,349,995 $5 3

