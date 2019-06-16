0 reads Leave a comment
Shaft and MIB International didn’t do as well as expected on it’s opening weekend.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Men in Black International
|Sony
|$28,500,000
|–
|4,224
|–
|$6,747
|$28,500,000
|$110
|1
|2
|1
|The Secret Life of Pets 2
|Uni.
|$23,800,000
|-49.0%
|4,564
|+3
|$5,215
|$92,044,390
|$80
|2
|3
|3
|Aladdin (2019)
|BV
|$16,712,000
|-32.3%
|3,556
|-249
|$4,700
|$263,446,314
|$183
|4
|4
|2
|Dark Phoenix
|Fox
|$9,005,000
|-72.6%
|3,721
|–
|$2,420
|$51,767,350
|–
|2
|5
|5
|Rocketman
|Par.
|$8,800,000
|-36.3%
|3,021
|-589
|$2,913
|$66,142,725
|$40
|3
|6
|N
|Shaft (2019)
|WB (NL)
|$8,315,000
|–
|2,952
|–
|$2,817
|$8,315,000
|–
|1
|7
|4
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|WB
|$8,105,000
|-47.5%
|3,207
|-901
|$2,527
|$93,688,172
|$170
|3
|8
|7
|John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
|LG/S
|$6,100,000
|-17.8%
|2,033
|-743
|$3,000
|$148,626,905
|–
|5
|9
|17
|Late Night
|Amazon
|$5,136,734
|+1,985.5%
|2,220
|+2,216
|$2,314
|$5,449,553
|–
|2
|10
|6
|Ma (2019)
|Uni.
|$3,610,000
|-53.9%
|1,794
|-1,022
|$2,012
|$40,349,995
|$5
|3
Weekend Box Office Results- “Shaft” Not Doing Too Well- June 14, 2019 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours