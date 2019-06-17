Gloria Vanderbilt, Mother of Anderson Cooper, Dead At 95

0 reads Leave a comment
We have lost another iconic fashion legend! Gloria Vanderbilt, creator of Vanderbilt jeans and heiress to the Vanderbilt railroad fortune has passed away at 95 years old.
Vanderbilt, who is also to the mother to the widely known journalist, Anderson Cooper, had several talents. She was a socialite, model, actress, and fashion designer. TMZ reports that she passed away from an advanced form of stomach cancer.
