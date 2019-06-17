OHIO: STUDY SHOWS 20% OF CHILDREN LIVE IN POVERTY

Here something that will snap most people back to reality. There is a new study that suggests that 1 out every 5 children living in Ohio, live in poverty.

According to MyFox28.com, the “2019 KIDS COUNT” data book, released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, shows that 513,000 kids in the state live in poverty. The report ranks Ohio No. 23 nationally in economic well-being and 27th in overall child well-being.

When it came to race and ethnicities, the numbers were even more drastic with the amount of Latino youth in Ohio whose parents don’t have a high school degree is almost three times as high as white kids, and nearly double, for black children.

More information on that databook can be found

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

