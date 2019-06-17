Empire star Bryshere Gray AKA Hakeem Lyon was arrested on multiple driving violations.

According to thejasminebrand.com, the incident happened on June 14th in Chicago where he is taping for the final season of Fox’s Empire. Gray was pulled by police because the tags didn’t match the car he was driving. The police then discovered Gray was driving his 2014 Rolls-Royce without a driver’s license or car insurance.

Gray was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, which was the lack of registration, and received a citation for driving without a license and lack of insurance. He was released shortly after.

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 4 hours ago

