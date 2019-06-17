Does Breezy Have another Kid on the Way?

Rumors are spreading that Chris Brown may soon be a father of two. The unconfirmed reports say that he has his ex-girlfriend pregnant and has broken up with his current girlfriend because of it.

According to Page Six, Breezy is allegedly expecting a child with ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris. Brown had been hinting that the model was pregnant, leaving comments like, “BM BAD” with heart and kissy face emojis under her Instagram photos. The two are not together and he reportedly split with his recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, because of the pregnancy.

On another note, Brown has denied making comments about his ex, Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend, Victor Cruz. According to Rap-Up, the singer said that his Instagram was hacked.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

