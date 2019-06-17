CLOSE
Does Breezy Have another Kid on the Way?

chris brown daughter royalty

Source: Getty

Rumors are spreading that Chris Brown may soon be a father of two. The unconfirmed reports say that he has his ex-girlfriend pregnant and has broken up with his current girlfriend because of it.

Chris Brown Performs in Joburg

Source: Gallo Images / Getty

According to Page Six, Breezy is allegedly expecting a child with ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris. Brown had been hinting that the model was pregnant, leaving comments like, “BM BAD” with heart and kissy face emojis under her Instagram photos. The two are not together and he reportedly split with his recent girlfriend, Indyamarie, because of the pregnancy.

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz

Source: Dorothy Hong / Team Epiphany

On another note, Brown has denied making comments about his ex, Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend, Victor Cruz. According to Rap-Up, the singer said that his Instagram was hacked.

 

