Tiffany Haddish is taking a stand. Reports say Haddish has canceled her Atlanta performance because of Measure HB481, also known as the “Heartbeat Bill.”

According to thejasminebrand.com, Haddish released a statement saying, “After much deliberation, I am postponing my upcoming show in Atlanta. I love the state of Georgia, but I need to stand with women and until they withdraw Measure HB481, I cannot in good faith perform there.”

It is expected to go into effect on January 1st. The Fox Theatre said that they will be offering refunds.

Tiffany Haddish Cancels Atlanta Show! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

