‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ New “Kombat League” Kicks Off June 18, Includes Ranked Matches & In-Game Rewards

Shang Tsung will also be available to Kombat Pack 1 owners this week.

Source: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios

Since it’s launch back in April, Mortal Kombat 11 has been teasing the arrival of the “Kombat League” in the game’s multiplayer menu. Now we know when we can expect to take part in what NetherRealm describes as a seasonal challenge and that day is June 18.

That’s right, starting tomorrow, players will be able to take part in the “all-new seasonal ranked mode” that will put them up against other Kombatants allowing them to rank up in hopes to earn exclusive in-game rewards.

The free content when it launches will have players competing in ranked matches against similarly skilled opponents during a four-week season that will see them try to progress through nine tiers. As part of the upcoming update, a meter will be added that will display yours odds at beating the opponent you are matched up against. The goal is to climb up the ranks where you will start off as an Apprentice and if your MK11 skills are up to snuff will see you earn the highly coveted title of Elder God. As you progress, you will be rewarded with exclusive in-game items which are described as cumulative by NetherRealm in a press release.

Players can also earn in-game items by completing daily and seasonal quests, for example, this first season is called “Season of Blood” so you will be rewarded for the amount of blood you spill while competing. The rewards for all of your hard work will be skins that are black and white with traces of red, as seen in the announcement trailer.

The “Kombat League” is an excellent addition to an already fun game to give it even more legs and keep players engaged. The new competitive online mode arrives on the same day when Kombat Pack 1 owners get exclusive access to DLC character Shang Tsung. Coincidence? We think not. To get a full detailed breakdown of Mortal Kombat 11’s “Kombat League” check out the trailer below.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios

