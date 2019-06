We have no idea how or why scientists figured this one out but, a “goo” given off by salamanders could help heal your wound. According to researchers the “goo” could soon replace existing surgical glue with this “goo.” The “goo” reportedly helps muscles and skin stick together well. D.L. doesn’t want that stuff on him!

Posted 7 hours ago

