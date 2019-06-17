Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Megan is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

34 year old Megan agreed to let her 16 year old brother Keyshawn stay with she and her own 15 year old son temporarily while their mother gets back on her feet. Everything was cool until last week when while cleaning, she found a large amount of weed in his room. When she confronted Keyshawn, he blamed it on her son. Megan has had no problems with her son in the past and has worked hard to keep him on the straight and narrow path. Tonight Megan is worried that her little brother is possibly negatively influencing her son and is looking for answers. Should she put him out knowing that he has nowhere else to go? What are you thoughts?

