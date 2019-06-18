CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Rain Is Affecting Local Farmers Grow Crops, Affecting Markets

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rain, rain, go away, come back another day!

ESSA 1

Source: Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield / Michael Tomlin-Crutchfield

That is what farmers here in Ohio are praying for these days. The excessive amount of rain we have been getting this spring/summer has been making growing crops a struggle.

Many farmers are saying the ground is too wet for crops to grow. making farmers miss their window to start processing.

When farmers can’t grow produce, local farmers markets have no produce to sell. For example, HTH Farm Market are completely out and waiting for green beans, sweet peppers, cucumbers, and yellow squash. This lack of produce will force market’s hand to raise prices.

CU of hand picking up tomatoes from vegetable box to put into basket at organic farm shop.

Source: Betsie Van der Meer / Getty

“Sometimes we have to but we try not to because the crowd here loves the fresh produce and we’re the only place around this town that can provide the fresh produce,” Timothy Shepard said.

many farmers who grow herbs say their products have and will keep getting destroyed by massive rainstorms hitting the area. If things don’t approve, farmers will be forced to move to a different crop to work on.

Source: 10TV

Rain Is Affecting Local Farmers Grow Crops, Affecting Markets was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close