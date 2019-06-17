CLOSE
Jennifer Lopez Says First 2 Marriages Didn’t Count

Really J.LO???

JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE...The Vegas Return At The AXIS At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

We all know how important marriage is for some, well according to some like J.Lo if they don’t go as planned then they aren’t as important.

According to the 49 year old performer, she only counts 1 of the 3 times she’s walked down the aisle important.

Lopez reveals this on a YouTube documentary that gives a behind the scenes look as she preps for her upcoming tour. The “Dinero” singer reveals that her 10 year marriage to Marc Anthony is the only one that seems important of to count. Another is also the father of her kids. However, the other 2 with Ojani Noa & Chirs Judd were all under a year & she doesn’t count these.

“I’ve been married three times and once was nine months and once was 11 months so I don’t really count those,” explained the singer/actress, who is now engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez. “I was married to Marc for 10 years with the kids. I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I’m saying ‘tried to’!” explains the singer/actress.

