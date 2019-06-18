CLOSE
Tessa Thompson Cheering On Brie Larson At The MTV Movie Awards Is Just Plain Adorable

2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre/VMN19 / Getty

It Looks Like Tessa Thompson Loved Brie Larson’s Speech As Much As The Rest Of Us

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards took place on Monday evening, sparking some commentary, memes, and a lot of opinions about how the night went down.

One of the moments that has people talking is Brie Larson’s much-deserved victory, taking home the award for “Best Fight” for her work in Captain Marvel. It was a tough category to win, beating out some serious contenders like her fellow Marvel pals Chris Evans and Josh Brolin for their fight in Avengers: End Game, along with Maisie Williams for her fight against the White Walkers in Game of Thrones.

Out of all the contenders, Brie took home the big prize for her incredible show of strength throughout Marvel’s first female-led film–and what’s even more amazing than her accomplishment alone is how she chose to accept the award.

The actress ended up bringing her Captain Marvel stunt doubles, Joanna Bennett and Renae Moneymaker, on stage to accept the award. She introduced both ladies, saying, “I could not have made this film without them. They are really the baseline of who she is. They are the living embodiment of Captain Marvel.” After that, the star stepped aside to give the other women their shine, letting them give their own respective speeches about what it was like to work on this film together.

Joanna and Renae spoke on their experiences in the industry and how much of an honor it was to work on a film like captain Marvel, bringing strong female characters to the forefront. They ended their acceptance speech thanking Brie for acknowledging their role in the film and the work of stunt doubles in general, which is often overlooked.

Fans all over the world have been praising Larson since last night for her generosity in making sure her stunt doubles get their shine, making everyone even more in love with the star.

But fans aren’t the only ones who are extremely proud of Brie for doing something so ground-breaking: Tessa Thompson might just be more excited than all of us.

Rumors have been swirling for a while now that Brie and her Avengers: End Game co-star Tessa Thompson are an item because, let’s face it: their chemistry is undeniable. Whether or not they’re an actual couple is still unknown (and probably will be for a long, long time) but the truth remains that these two and their friendship is the cutest thing ever.

The cameras zoomed in on Tessa as Brie went up to accept her award and she was front and center, screaming and cheering for her friend up on that stage.

Here’s how some people reacted to the absolutely adorable interaction between Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson at the MTV Movie & TV Awards last night:

