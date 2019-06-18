Volunteers of America Collaborates For Operation Backpack!

NBC4 has collaborated with Volunteers of America Operation Backpack to provide backpacks and supplies to 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking Counties. Operation Backpack has served Central Ohio for 12 years and this year NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack and Volunteers of America are partnering for one of the nation’s largest backpack drives.

Starting June 15th, donations of backpacks and school supplies can be dropped off at all 23 Columbus Metropolitan Library locations and 6 Volunteers of America thrift store locations.

“Volunteers of America’s Operation Backpack campaign has touched the lives of thousands of children through the years, said Nicole Knowlton, Executive Vice President, Development and Communications for Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana. “It’s exciting to partner with NBC4 this summer with the goal of giving even more children the tools and confidence they need to thrive in school.”

“Ensuring that young minds have what they need to succeed in school is central to our mission,” said Gregg Dodd, Director of Marketing for Columbus Metropolitan Library. “We are proud to once again partner for such a worthy cause.”

“Volunteers of America Operation Backpack and Columbus Metropolitan Library is an exciting new addition for our Stuff the Backpack Campaign,” said Ken Freedman, VP & General Manager of NBC4. “Through the Volunteers of America partnership with Columbus Metropolitan Library, our combined strength will only help us get to our goal of serving all students in need with backpacks and supplies in 25 school districts across our area.”

On Monday, May 20th Volunteers of America Operation Backpack helped launch the 2019 Stuff The Backpack Campaign with a special Call4 where viewers called in to donate and match funds from sponsoring organizations. The Stuff The Backpack donation match continues online now at www.NBC4i.com/Backpack where viewers can make a secure credit card donation and have the donation doubled.

For the second year, NBC4 will hold a summer-long school supply drive to help make sure local students are ready to learn at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year. This year the station’s backpack drive will expand to benefit 25 school districts in Franklin and Licking Counties, with the goal of providing school supplies for 100,000 local students.

All donations are 100% tax-deductible through NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack fiscal sponsor, The United Way of Central Ohio.

Each year, local teachers spend hundreds of dollars buying supplies for their classrooms. According to the U.S. Department of Education, 94% of public school teachers pay for school supplies, without being reimbursed.

Source: NBC4i

Volunteers of America Collaborates For Operation Backpack! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 19 hours ago

Also On 100.3: