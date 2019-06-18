Fast food is so tempting! It’s convenient to get to, prices are usually low, and it tastes so good, but too much of anything isn’t good for you. Amazon has come up with a new gadget that may help you if you are struggling in the diet department. It’s called Pavlov and it basically shocks you into eating better.

According to the inventor Maneesh Sethi, while it isn’t as powerful as a shock from a taser, it still delivers enough voltage to shock you make you jump. The bracelet that delivers a 350-volt electric shock every time you commit your bad habit. It should last you a while before recharging because it carries 150 shocks per charge.

Sethi told ABC News: ‘It feels like if you were to touch a doorknob after rubbing your socks on the carpet. There’s real power in using a little bit of pain to help you break your bad habits.’

According to TheDailyMail.com, the device can also be used with an app that appoints your friends as digital guardians, able to shock you if you break the rules.

Would you give it a try?

Want A Way to Deter You From Eating Too Much Fast Food? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 11 hours ago

