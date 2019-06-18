CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Kelly is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Kelly and Aaron divorced after a 5 year marriage. They have a 5 year old son together. Kelly says ever since the divorce Aaron has been rotating women like he changes underwear. She never had an issue before because they’re no longer together and he wasn’t introducing these women to their son, but that has changed. Aaron is now bringing alll the women he dates around their son, instructing him to call them auntie or cousin. Kelly has addressed Aaron about the issue and she thought things were resolved until her 5 year old came home with a bag of gits from his “Auntie”. Kelly doesn’t want to keep their son from his dad but she doesn’t feel like he should have all these women around him especially if he’s not serious about any of them. Tonight Kelly want’s to know if she has a right as the mother of their child to dictate who Aaron brings around their son. If so how will she enforce these rules without things getting messy? 

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Photos
