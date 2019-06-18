CLOSE
Trump Campaign is Getting Rid of Pollsters Following Leaks of Numbers Being Released

It is not known who exactly is being let go, and if they have already lost their jobs.

 

(CNN) – The Trump campaign said it will fire several of its pollsters — after the leak of unflattering internal poll numbers, according to two campaign officials.

The numbers show Mr. Trump lagging behind Democratic presidential candidates in key states, such as Joe Biden in states like Michigan and Wisconsin.

Detailed numbers of four of the 17 states the campaign had polled got out. Media outlets reported the numbers weeks ago.

Still, Mr. Trump got angry about coverage of the numbers in recent days and a purge of the polling team was proposed.

 

