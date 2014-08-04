CLOSE
So Fresh: Rihanna Makes Men A Little Sexier With Her New Cologne Rogue Man

Rihanna’s breaking the celebrity fragrance mold by showing guys some love at the beauty counter and creating a daring new cologne for men!

The “Rude Boy” siren has something special for the male members of the Rihanna Navy with her new scent, Rogue Man.

Famous ladies usually market to their female fan base when they break into the fragrance game, but Rihanna wants to try something new. After creating several successful women’s perfumes, Rihanna’s made enough of you girls smell delicious (for now). That’s why she’s using her nose to help men everywhere go from funky to fantastic!

RiRi’s been cooking Rogue Man up for a while, and she finally got to announce its impending release on Friday with a look at the first sexy ad for the cologne!

There’s no word on what the major notes will be just yet, but one might imagine that the scent was at least a little spicy with a hint of musk. Maybe some leather? Just a guess!

Consumers won’t find out what Rogue Man really smells like until September, but it must be intoxicating because Rihanna has her head buried awfully deep in the model’s neck. Not that her followers on Twitter could blame her for getting high off of her own supply!

