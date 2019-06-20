CLOSE
Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info In $7M Lawsuit Battle

The actor and comedian's former partner, Stand Up Digital, invested in an app that they said failed because of Hart's extramarital affair.

Kevin Hart is still locked in a legal battle with his former partner at Stand Up Digital, which has filed a lawsuit in the amount of $7 against him. The company says it invested over $1 million into an app in 2017 that they claimed failed because of the actor and comedian admitting to an extramarital affair, and Stand Up Digital is accusing Hart of withholding social media information.

The Blast reports:

Stand Up Digital says they have asked Hart to turn over certain analytics from his Instagram and Twitter, but he objected to giving them the data. They want specific numbers regarding posts he made for the phone app they worked on. Stand Up Digital claims they need the information to build their case against Hart. The company not only wants him ordered to turn over the records but for him to be sanctioned. The judge has yet to rule.

In their original lawsuit, Stand Up Digital claimed they entered into a deal with Hart and his partner, Wayne Brown, to launch a game called “Gold Ambush.”

The game was to feature the comedian and his family as characters. Stand Up claimed to have spent over $1.25 million on developing the game, which was set to launch in September 2017. They claimed the app failed because Hart confessed to an extramarital affair — and that he was being extorted over a sex tape — just one month before the app was due to launch. They accused Kevin Hart of refusing to communicate with them following his confession and sued for damages in excess of $7.2 million.

Hart has countered the suit with one of his own, stating that Stand Up Digital saying that the company had unrealistic expectations and that the market wasn’t kind to a number of entities entering the phone app gaming space.

Kevin Hart Accused Of Withholding Social Media Info In $7M Lawsuit Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

