CLOSE
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty Over Offensive Social Media Posts

0 reads
Leave a comment
Philadelphia Police Officer Ambushed And Shot At Close Range

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

A major decision was made by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. 72 Philadelphia Police Officers have been pulled from their regular duties as an investigation takes place regarding inflammatory social media posts. The database found thousands of offensive postings by current and former officers.

“We are equally as disgusted by many of the posts hat you saw and in many cases the rest of the nation saw” said Commissioner Richard Ross. This stems from an advocacy group, The Plain View Project, revealing thousands of Facebook posts and comments from current and former officers, ranging from racist meems, to celebrating violence, and much other offensive material.

Ross said Wednesday that “several dozen” of the 72 officers now on desk duty will be disciplined and others will be fired, but no other specifics were given, including names.

“We’ve talked about from the outset ow disturbing, how disappointing and upsetting these posts are. They will undeniably impact police-community relationships.” said Commissioner Ross.

The 72 officers placed on desk duty represents the largest removal of Philadelphia police officers from the streets over a single investigation, according to Ross. Mayor Jim Kenney has called the Facebook postings “extremely disturbing.”

Read more about the case and how local defensive attorneys feel in the NPR reporting here.

SOURCE: NPR

Related: $1 Billion Worth Of Cocaine Seized In Philadelphia Shipping Yard

Related: Black Music Month: Philadelphia Classics Playlist

72 Philadelphia Police Officers Placed On Desk Duty Over Offensive Social Media Posts was originally published on oldschool1003.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close