Summer Mini Concert Series: Lionel Richie

AMERICAN BANDSTAND

ABC Photo Archives

Lets get ready for the weekend, be sure to tune in to the Summer Mini Concert Series ! Tonight we get into the music of singer-songwriter, producer and actor Lionel Richie! Born Lionel Brockman Richie Jr.was a former member of the soul/funk band the Commodores. He’s won four Grammy Awards, nominated twice for a Golden Globe and won an Academy Award for the song “Say You, Say Me” featured in the film “White Nights“. Selling over 90 million records Lionel Richie is one of the world’s best-selling artist of all time!

Tonight we celebrate his birthday!

Here’s “Penny Lover” by Lionel Richie, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

