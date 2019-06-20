Drake has officially been put on wax in Las Vegas! Madame Tussauds museum unveiled its latest figure and it is Drake from the theme of his “Hotline Bling” video. Check out the video below:

The Drake figure is wearing a gray OVO sweatshirt, a gold Rolex watch, jeans and Timberland boots in front of the colorful background from the actual “Hotline Bling” video, according to Pulse.com. A message on Madame Tussauds’ website said, “This experience, à la artist James Turrell, creates a hypnotizing visual-spatial illusion with its dynamic color sequences, and heart-pumping beats. You will be able to create their very own, Insta-worthy videos alongside Champagne Papi himself…trust us, it’s all in God’s Plan.”

Will you check this out on your next trip to Vegas?

DRAKE WAX FIGURE UNVEILED AT MADAME TUSSAUDS! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

