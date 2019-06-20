CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Just Flashed A Gun On Twitter And We’re Confused

Church On Sundays Hosted By Nicki Minaj And Phil The Mayor And DJ Clues Birthday Party

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for the release of her new song Megatron by teasing fans with a Snapchat video of her and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty in the bed. Petty is rubbing Nicki’s belly before traveling up to her breasts. At one point Nicki flashes a weapon with an extended clip. We’re hoping it’s fake but all it has us scratching our heads.

She captioned the tweet, “when morning wood leads to #Megatron promo. who’s ready for MIDNIGHT?!!!!”

Nicki dropped the Trina-assisted BAPS yesterday to rave reviews. And we’re all looking forward to see what Megatron has in store but we’re a bit confused by her marketing antics. Fans are also speculating if Nicki is pregnant despite her midriff-bearing ensembles. Not to mention her boyfriend, who she refers to as her husband, has a criminal record and probably shouldn’t be around weapons. Hmph.

Whatever the case, the Barbs are happy their queen is dropping new music and visuals.

Check out a clip of Megatron, below:

Midnight — tomorrow

Thoughts on the new song?

Black Twitter’s Twerking Its Heart Out To Trina ‘Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

BET Apologizes To Nicki Minaj After Mean Tweet, Rapper Still Refusing To Perform At BET Experience

Nicki Minaj Just Flashed A Gun On Twitter And We’re Confused was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Photos
