CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Call It Quits

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha's Having a Baby - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty

Where there’s smoke there’s fire and it looks like the rumors surrounding Porsha Williams and Dennis Mckinley’s relationship are true. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta couple officially called it quits, E! News confirmed.

Fans began to speculate the couple’s demise after both Porsha and Dennis unfollowed each other on social media in May. Dennis was accused of cheating with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward, but denied allegations in a formal statement to E!.

“These false and slanderous allegations against me are made solely to damage my reputation, jeopardize my ongoing businesses, and negatively impact my family,” he said.

Well Porsha and Dennis unfollowed each other again despite the new mom posting him on her Instagram for Father’s Day.

Porsha and Dennis welcomed their baby girl PJ in March.

RELATED STORIES:

Porsha Williams’ Fiancé Denies Rumors He’s Been Cheating

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 29, 2019

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ's Face

16 photos Launch gallery

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ's Face

Continue reading Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ’s Face

Porsha Williams Shows Off Baby PJ's Face

[caption id="attachment_3027309" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Slaven Vlasic / Getty[/caption] Since giving birth, Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has been teasing fans with glimpses of her baby girl Pilar Jhena, until this Mother's Day weekend when she posted baby PJ's face on the 'gram. And she is adorable! Baby Pilar, a little star in the making, already has her own Instagram account with 114k followers. We're guessing Porsha was waiting for the season finale of her three episode docu-series Porsha's Having A Baby to reveal PJ's face. The photos were taken by Will Sterling and featured in People. https://www.instagram.com/p/BxYqnNaHsu-/  

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close