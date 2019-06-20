This just in anyone running against Donald Trump in the Presidential elections may not be a shoe in, because it is being reported that in 24 hours the Trumpster has raised $25 million dollars to go towards his campaign for re-election.

As scary as it seems not everyone is unhappy with his first term as president and they are putting their money where their support is, so preparing for the 2020 election is a must on us the people unless, we want a repeat.

Take a look at the video below.

Trump In 24 Hrs Has Raised $25M For His 2020 Presidential Campaign [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com