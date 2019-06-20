‘Space Jam 2’ cast revealed

Some of the biggest stars in the NBA and WNBA are going to Hollywood. Damian Lillard, new Laker teammate Anthony Davis and Klay Thompson will be joining LeBron James in Space Jam 2, according to The Athletic. The sequel to the hit original film that starred Michael Jordan will feature James in the starring role. Also joining James and the other NBA superstars will be WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and Nneka Ogwumike. Other star players from both leagues are expected to have a role in the film as well.

Written By: JC Posted 22 hours ago

