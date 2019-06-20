CLOSE
Tracy Morgan’s car repair is not gonna be cheap

Tracy Morgan is reportedly going to be paying a hefty tab to get his car fixed. According to TMZ ,it’s going to cost more than 32-thousand-dollars on the repairs. The comedian bought a two-million-dollar Bugatti in Manhattan on June 4th and then was involved in a fender bender shortly after making the purchase. The repairs to the bumper alone are expected to cost roughly 22-thousand-dollars. No one was hurt in the fender bender, just Tracy Morgan’s pride since he only had the car for about fifteen minutes. It’s unclear if the driver of the Honda will have to pay for the bills herself or her insurance will take care of the costs to fix her and Morgan’s vehicles.

