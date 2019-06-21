Drake has the entire internet confused with his new arm tattoo. Fans can’t figure out if the tat is of his ex Rihanna or actress Robin Givens. Check it for yourself below:

Drake is known for tatting the face of his favorite celebs on his body. He already has tats of Lil Wayne, Denzel Washington. Aaliyah, Sade and more.

Can you tell if this tat is Rihanna or Robin??

DOES DRAKE HAVE A TATTOO OF RIHANNA OR ROBIN GIVENS? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: