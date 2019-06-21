Report: Kandi Burruss Working On An Old Lady Gang Spinoff Reality Series

The way Kandi Burruss moves around here, she’ll never be without a coin. With her hand in various industries for decades, including music, restaurants and adult products, it’s clear that she knows how to get a check.

And reportedly, she’s found yet another revenue stream. According to theJasmineBrand, Burruss is readying a spinoff reality show about the women of Old Lady Gang and their staff.

For those who don’t know, Old Lady Gang is the restaurant Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker opened in Atlanta in 2016, based on the soulful cooking from her mom, Joyce, and two aunts Bertha and Nora.

After a few bumps in the road at the beginning, which had to do with passing inspections, the restaurant started to flourish. The franchise currently operates out of three locations throughout Atlanta, Peters Street, Camp Creek and a mini location in the State Farm Arena.

theJasmineBrand reports that the next level of expansion would be a reality tv show. The series would be a spinoff of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” where we watched the restaurant go from ideation to actualization.

While there is no air date, the show would showcase Kandi, Todd, and the restaurant’s staff. Hopefully, the show will also showcase the dynamic between Mama Joyce and her two sisters.

If this pans out, it would be the third spinoff Kandi has produced, including “The Kandi Factory,” which followed artists looking to work with Burruss. “Kandi’s Wedding,” documenting her journey marrying Tucker, and “Kandi’s Ski Trip,” following an intense family vacation, where Burruss attempted to blend her and Todd’s families after their wedding.

Since those projects, Kandi has even attempted to develop another show with friend to “RHOA,” Marlo Hampton. But reportedly, Marlo’s demands were too much and plans fell through.

We’ll see what happens with this one. If it works out, will you watch?

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

