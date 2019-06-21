Go Wendy!
via: Inquisitr
Wendy Williams’ star will shine even brighter when she becomes one of the latest recipients of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The daytime talk show host was announced as one of several celebs who will be honored at the 2020 event. According to E! News, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the full list on Thursday. For the daytime television section of the honor, the Wendy Williams Show host will join Dr. Phil McGraw and Today host Kathie Lee Gifford. Other honorees will include actors Chris Hemsworth and Mahershala Ali, and actresses Julia Roberts and Octavia Spencer.
Wendy Williams Set To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com