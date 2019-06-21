Jazzy Report: Canada Banned Whale and Dolphin Captivity

Canada has decided to ban whale and dolphin captivity. The animals are no longer allowed to be hunted, put into facilities like aquariums, or sold. However, the animals that are already in captivity will not be released. D.L. points out that these animals are being treated better than immigrant children who are still being locked up.

Posted 4 hours ago

