Details Emerge In Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter’s Fade From His Son, Called Dad A “B*tch*

Kevin Hunter Sr. caught the fists from his son, Kevin Jr., over the younger Hunter calling his Pops the B word.

Wendy Williams' Hunter Foundation Celebration

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

The altercation that took place between Wendy Williams‘ ex Kevin Hunter and his son back in May has been shrouded in a bit of speculation, but new details have since emerged. Apparently, things got heated when Kevin Jr. called his Pops a b*tch and that’s when the fists went flying.

Page Six exclusively reports:

18-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested in New Jersey on May 21 following a fight with his father, Kevin Hunter. Now, Page Six can reveal the brawl began after Kevin Jr. called his father “a bitch” and resulted in Kevin Jr.’s arrest for domestic violence simple assault outside of Krauszer’s Food Stores in West Orange, NJ.

According to a heavily redacted police report released to Page Six on Friday, responding officers were told that things escalated after Kevin Jr.’s comment, causing Kevin Hunter to strike his son “with a closed fist to the face,” which Kevin Hunter later denied.

The report continued, “Kevin [Jr.] then stated that he called [redacted] a ‘bitch,’ which caused [redacted] to approach him in an aggressive manner and started pointing [redacted] finger very close to his face. [Kevin] Jr. then admitted to pushing [redacted], which caused them to start wrestling with one another.”

Kevin Sr. has claimed that Williams is keeping the beef between him and his son alive. Meanwhile, Williams is off living her best life.

Photo: Getty

Details Emerge In Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter’s Fade From His Son, Called Dad A “B*tch* was originally published on hiphopwired.com

