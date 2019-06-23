CLOSE
Cardi B Named Songwriter Of The Year At ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Awards

Before tonight’s BET Awards kick off, Cardi B is already a winner. The “Press” rapper took home Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP’s 34th annual Rhythm and Soul Music Awards earlier this week, becoming the first female rapper to win the award.

Among the songs Cardi was credited for on her award: “Bartier Cardi” with 21 Savage, “Ring” featuring Kehlani, “I Like It,” “Be Careful,” “Bodak Yellow,” “Finesse (Remix)” and “Motorsport”.

“I just want to say I’m very grateful,’ Cardi said during her acceptance speech. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it’s like you’re never doing too much or they’re always pitting you against another female rapper. People on my team are like ‘Cardi, you’re crazy. You won a Grammy. Cardi, all your songs are charting.’

“[With] everybody saying I’m not this or that,” she continued, “sometimes I gotta see it and feel it for myself because it’s hard. Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my ass off… Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me.”

Cardi B Named Songwriter Of The Year At ASCAP Rhythm And Soul Music Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

