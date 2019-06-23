CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry’s House With Fake Deed

0 reads
Leave a comment
Fillm Premiere of John 3 Wick

Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN

A man tried to steal Halle Berry‘s Los Angeles home by using a fake deed — even hiring a locksmith to get inside, according to a report.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Ronald Eugene Griffin, 59, was reportedly first seen trespassing on Berry’s property in January, according to law enforcement. He appeared again in March with a locksmith and actually had one of the locks changed!

RELATED: Halle Berry On Betrayal, Beauty and John Wick 3

When cops realized his deed was a fake, they arrested him on charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft.

According to the New York Post, police say they didn’t even know it was Berry’s home.

You can check out more details on this story here

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Continue reading 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Latest…

Man Tries To Steal Halle Berry’s House With Fake Deed was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close