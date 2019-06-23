CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work

0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 American Music Awards Arrivals

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

As we all know Bow Wow always got some drama going on with whatever chick he’s with. This time it looks like instead of a scratch across the face, a woman took her anger out on his car.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Bow Wow posted to his IG about the incident:

 

RELATED: Listen: 911 Call Placed By Kiyomi Leslie After Fight With Bow Wow

Text “iPower” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Stone Soul 2019: #MCE Mario Rips The Stage [PHOTOS]

Latest…

Bow Wow Gets Car Windows Busted At Work was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close