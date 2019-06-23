CLOSE
Soulja Boy Kidnapping Case Gets Rejected By Prosecutors

At least he's not guilty of something.

Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: John McCoy / Getty

Soulja Boy is still kicking it in jail, but he is in a little less trouble. The kidnapping case that was attempted to be brought against the rapper has been rejected by prosecutors.

Says TMZ:

The Ventura County District Attorney tells TMZ … they’re declining to file charges against the rapper due to insufficient evidence. The alleged victim accused Soulja Boy of holding her captive for 6 hours, but our law enforcement sources say a police investigation didn’t prove it.

TMZ broke the story … a woman went to police back in February claiming Soulja kidnapped her, held her captive in his garage and tied her to a chair with an extension cord. Soulja denied the allegations, and his team said the woman was flat-out lying.

Unfortunately for Soulja, the aforementioned search is when authorities found ammo in his crib, which is a parole violation and cause his current predicament—an 8-month jail sentence.

SB gotta make better decisions.

 

 

Soulja Boy Kidnapping Case Gets Rejected By Prosecutors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

