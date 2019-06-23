Welcome back #lovers, we have the perfect artist to end your weekend the right way, its going down tonight on the Summer Mini Concert Series ! In just a few we’ll highlight the music of the phenomenal singer, songwriter, dancer and also known as the “King of Pop“; Michael Jackson! He rose to fame as a young child in 1964, the eight child of The Jackson Family clan and a member of the Jackson 5. Truly one of the greatest to ever do it, the world hasn’t been quite the same since his passing on June 25, 2009. His legacy will live on from generation to generation!

Here’s “Smooth Criminal” from The King of Pop“, it’s all #LoveAndRnB!

Summer Mini Concert Series: Michael Jackson was originally published on mymajicdc.com

