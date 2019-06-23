Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Evelyn is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Evelyn says that with her busy work schedule, she thought she would never meet her special guy. While shopping nine months ago, she met Bruce and they began texting and talking on the phone. They have only seen each other on average twice per week since meeting due to both their demanding schedules. Bruce recently took over care for his mother. Since then, he hasn’t reached out or returned messages and calls. Evelyn says she doesn’t want to assume the worst, and is asking if she should give him time to work out the mom situation or is the lack of communication a signal that he has moved on? What’s your advice?

