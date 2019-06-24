CLOSE
Mary J. Blige Teams Up With MAC To Release Lipstick, ‘French Silk’

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

Source: Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox / Getty

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic LP, My Life, with her first-ever lipstick launch. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to bring us a nude shade of lipstick called French Silk.

French Silk is the first release of MAC’s Love Me collection, which will feature 24 more shades.

“The campaign is all about me loving me and finding that in myself,” Blige said in a statement. “When they introduced this concept to me it was like a no-brainer because that’s where I am in my life. I am being a little selfish these days, loving me and taking care of me.”

The proceeds from the limited-edition flesh-toned lipstick, which features her signature, will go to MAC’s’ AIDS Fund. French Silk went on sale June 23rd for only $19.

MAC describes French Silk as “light-as-air” with an “argan oil-infused formula” that “serves saturated color, a satin-soft finish and all-day moisture.”

It’s only right that the R&B vet release a nude shade of her own since it happens to be her favorite.

“I do colors sometimes, but Nude is the thing for me,” she told Essence. “You don’t feel like you’re doing too much. You just feel comfortable. French Silk is a nude that you have to have some kind of confidence to wear.”

