CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man

0 reads
Leave a comment
24th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A delusional man tried to steal Halle Berry’s home from right under her nose.

Ronald Eugene Griffin had been pursuing Berry’s home since the beginning of this year. TMZreports that he was first seen trespassing on her property in January when her gardener caught him messing with her locks. Griffin returned in March with a locksmith claiming that he was the owner of the house and even had a fake deed to the home. When Berry’s employees saw him trying to get into the home they confronted him, only for Griffin to call the police and accuse them of trespassing on his property. Griffin managed to get one of the locks to the home changed also.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Griffin, 59, has been arrested for charges of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and petty theft. His bail has been set at $36,000.

Griffin didn’t know this was the Oscar-winning actress’ home and Berry had no clue who Griffin was.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

Continue reading 21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

21 Stunning Photos Of Halle Berry In The 90s

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Halle Berry’s Home Was Almost Seized By A Delusional Man was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close