John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring Him Properly At Award Show

Mother to the late John Singleton’s daughter, Justice Maya Singleton, has a bone to pick with BET. Last night during a segment honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tosha Lewis posted that she was unhappy that Singleton didn’t get similar treatment, given how many times BET has played his movies and used his imagery in commercials.

“Yea I said it,” she wrote BET.

We pay homage to the late John Singleton. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/7ul4ZjYK3M — BET (@BET) June 24, 2019

“So BET can take the time to honor Nipsey Hussle and not John Singleton? They’re whole movie line up are John Singleton movies,” she wrote on Instagram in a post directed to BET. “His movies are in the BET commercial. They never featured anything Nipsey, but I guess he’s trendy nevermind John was talking and diong the same stuff as Nipsey since the 90s.”

Tosha says she and John dated when she was 19 after he famously directed ‘Boyz N The Hood’. Although the relationship was brief, she shared in a tribute post about Singleton: “the greatest memories of my life can be directly correlated to you and I thank you for that.”

See fan reactions to BET’s John Singleton tribute below…

I wish this tribute to John Singleton was longer and more robust. I loved that man’s work as a visionary and filmmaker. We don’t even recognize the depth of his genius as a director from Boyz N Tha Hood to Higher Learning and Baby Boy. I miss him. #2019BETAwards #BETAwards19 pic.twitter.com/DrxhQjaZDY — Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) June 24, 2019

John Singleton we will never forget you. Thank you for bringing our stories to life. #BETAwards19 pic.twitter.com/rXPJ2ODBJG — (((Rachel Huggins))) 🏁 (@HugginsRachel) June 24, 2019

Finally they are giving the John Singleton tribute, Thank You👏🏾 #betawards pic.twitter.com/voJGDBzpB0 — ⚡️🌊Trill Darius⚡️🌊 (@KingPowell19973) June 24, 2019

REST IN PEACE to the visionary John Singleton. We will keep your legacy alive daily. #betawards — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 24, 2019

