CLOSE
News
HomeNews

John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring Him Properly At Award Show

0 reads
Leave a comment
John Singleton

Source: StarterCAM / StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com

Mother to the late John Singleton’s daughter, Justice Maya Singleton, has a bone to pick with BET. Last night during a segment honoring late rapper Nipsey Hussle, Tosha Lewis posted that she was unhappy that Singleton didn’t get similar treatment, given how many times BET has played his movies and used his imagery in commercials.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Yea I said it,” she wrote BET.

 

“So BET can take the time to honor Nipsey Hussle and not John Singleton? They’re whole movie line up are John Singleton movies,” she wrote on Instagram in a post directed to BET. “His movies are in the BET commercial. They never featured anything Nipsey, but I guess he’s trendy nevermind John was talking and diong the same stuff as Nipsey since the 90s.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Tosha says she and John dated when she was 19 after he famously directed ‘Boyz N The Hood’. Although the relationship was brief, she shared in a tribute post about Singleton: “the greatest memories of my life can be directly correlated to you and I thank you for that.”

See fan reactions to BET’s John Singleton tribute below…

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

John Singleton’s Ex Blasts BET For Not Honoring Him Properly At Award Show was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close