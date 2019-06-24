CLOSE
Teairra Mari Arrested In NYC For DUI & Driving A With Missing Tire

Poor Teairra Marie…she really needs some help.

“Love & Hip Hop” star Teairra Mari was arrested in New York for driving while intoxicated — and it sounds like her vehicle was an early Fourth of July show on the road.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … cops pulled Teairra over early Saturday morning after they saw her coming out of the Midtown Tunnel into Queens in a red Dodge Charger, which we’re told had sparks shooting up from the front of the vehicle.

As cops pursued, our sources say officers noticed that the front right wheel was gone and that the bumper was making contact with the ground … creating the sparks. Eventually, we’re told Teairra came to a full stop and cops performed field sobriety tests

