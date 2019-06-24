Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Thomas and Henry are asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Thomas and Henry have been best friends all of their lives. They grew up next door to each other and even attended school together all the way through college. They are now both 25 and have noticed that they have the same taste in women. It’s never been a problem until now. They both met Carmen at the same time. Each feels that the other should step aside and neither wants to take the chance of a coin toss. Should they both pursue and let her decide or could that cause problems in their long time friendship? What’s your advice?

