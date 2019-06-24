CLOSE
Master P: “If I Had Social Media At 20, I Would Have Sold A Billion Records” [EXCLUSIVE]

Master P

When you get a legend in multiple games like Master P in the studio, you got to cover pretty much everything. The mogul and New Orleans legend sits in with The Madd Hatta Morning Show and breaks down countless items from Zion Williamson landing with his hometown Pelicans, how he treats work ethic as something more powerful than money, his celebrity crush on Ellen Degeneres, the upcoming sequel to I Got The Hook Up 2 and what would 20-year-old P do if he had social media.

“I would have sold a billion records,” he said matter of factly. “With social media and the work ethic I have?”

Watch the full interview below!

