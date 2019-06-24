CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Man Wins $80 Million Dollars Court Orders Him To Give His Wife Half!?

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-LOTTERY-POWERBALL-LIFESTYLE

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty

Here’s a Reality Hour question for you…

A Mega Millions lotto winner has been court ordered to pay his ex-wife 1/2 of his winnings because their divorce wasn’t final when he bought the ticket. Despite the fact the 2 had been separated for over 2 years, a judge said the $1 ticket was bought with “marital assets.” Was this a fair decision?

Take a look below and let us know your thoughts.

Richard “Dick” Zelasko was thrilled to learn that he won the $80 million jackpot back in 2013 — that is until an arbitrator told him that half of his winnings would be going to his soon-to-be ex-wife Mary Beth Zelasko, whom he was involved in a divorce settlement with.   Read More

Take a look at the video below

Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK

Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

3 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

Continue reading Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

Sam Sylk Show: Response to Splitting Lottery Winnings with Ex [VIDEO]

Here’s a Reality Hour question for you… A Mega Millions lotto winner has been court ordered to pay his ex-wife 1/2 of his winnings because their divorce wasn’t final when he bought the ticket. Despite the fact the 2 had been separated for over 2 years, a judge said the $1 ticket was bought with “marital assets.” Was this a fair decision?

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

22 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

10 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Sam Sylk's All White Affair Memorial Day Weekend 2019

Thank you to everybody that came out to Sam Sylk of 93.1 WZAK, The Sam Sylk Show, All White Affair this past Memorial Day weekend it was 🔥!!!

More with Sam Sylk Live

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Man Wins $80 Million Dollars Court Orders Him To Give His Wife Half!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close