BET Awards 2019 Was Empowering [RECAP]

This years BET Awards 2019 was not only a show of jaw dropping performance typical performance show, where we are all talking about who lit up the stage. This year BET awards did a masterful job of bringing little know goals, works and injustices to the stage to embody, empower and exonerate the dreams through a struggle that OUR lives do matter, OUR prayers are heard and OUR blessings do get for-filled.

The never should have been known as the Central Park 5 but are NOW the Exonerated 5, Kevin Richardson, Antron Mccray, Raymond Santana Jr., Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam, names where spoken to a star studded standing ovation as they proud walked out on stage with their heads and fists raised high as presenters last night.

Tyler Perry received the ‘Ultimate Icon’ Award while on stage reminded us of the blessings of Psalm 23:5, how we must first act as a blessing so that we might help others cross. How he bought land that once enslaved us to celebrate our unbounded freedoms.

Mary J Blige a testament of hard works in prayer received The BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Award.

Then the family of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle continues the marathon he started and spoke although he may have been taken away in flesh his soul and spirit continue as they accepted his Humanitarian Award.

Solid Performance by Fantasia and the Love Theory of Kirk Franklin lit up the stage plus so much more.

Take a look at below the full list of lasts night incredible 2019 BET Awards plus highlight videos of what Mya Angelou might describe as a show phenomenally done.

2019 “BET AWARDS” winners is: Best Female R&B / Pop Artist Beyoncé Best Male R&B / Pop Artist Bruno Mars Best Group Migos Best Collaboration Travis Scott feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode” Best Male Hip Hop Artist Nipsey Hussle Best Female Hip Hop Artist Cardi B Video of the Year Childish Gambino – “This Is America” Video Director of the Year Karena Evans Best New Artist Lil Baby Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award Snoop Dogg Feat. Rance Allen – “Blessing Me Again” Best Actress Regina King Best Actor Michael B. Jordan Young Stars Award Marsai Martin Best Movie “BlacKkKlansman” Sportswoman of the Year Award Serena Williams Sportsman of the Year Award Stephen Curry Album of the Year “Invasion of Privacy” BET Her H.E.R. – “Hard Place” Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award Ella Mai

