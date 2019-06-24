CLOSE
Common To Perform For One-Night-Only In Atlanta!!

This summer, for one night only, rapper, writer, actor and philanthropist, Common, is taking his talents to Atlanta to perform alongside the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. 

On June 29th, 2019, Common is set to take the stage at the Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park in Atlanta! Common will showcase some of his most famous hits, in addition to new selections from his latest album, “Let Love Have The Last Word. “ 

The rapper’s new project comes upon the release of his New York Times Best Seller of the same name, which “explores all the ideas of love.” However, according to the rapper, the soulful project, which features a follow-up to his 1994 hit, “I Used To Love H.E.R,” inspired the memoir. 

Now, the influential artist will take his talents on the road with a “Let Love Have The Last Word Tour,” with his first show stopping in Denver. Before the tour kicks off, Common will stop in Atlanta for his one-night-only showcase with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Source: Baller Alert 

Common To Perform For One-Night-Only In Atlanta!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

