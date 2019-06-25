CLOSE
Mariah Carey Blackmail Case Egged On By “Jealous” Assistant That Leaked Medical Records, Allegedly

The singer's ex-assistant Lianna Azarian allegedly leaked sensitive info about Carey to the Daily Mail after attempting to extort $8 million.

Mariah Carey has been embroiled in a legal matter involving a former assistant that allegedly attempted to extort $8 million from the singer, leading to Carey countersuing herself. In new details that went public, Carey’s assistant is being accused by her legal team of allegedly leaking sensitive medical records to a British tabloid.

Page Six reports:

The notorious pop diva is locked in a legal battle in Manhattan Supreme Court with former employee Lianna Azarian — whom Carey says stockpiled damaging information that she leaked to the Daily Mail after she tried to extort the songstress for $8 million.

According to the documents filed by Carey’s attorney on Monday, Azarian disclosed confidential information about her famous boss’s medical history and personal business as part of several stories the Daily Mail published in June this year.

Those articles claimed Carey went on lavish spending sprees on cosmetic surgery procedures — including $10,000 butt-enhancing injections in Beverly Hills and a $273,000 two-day designer bender on Christmas Eve in Colorado in 2016 — but hid the transactions on Azarian’s American Express credit card.

The Daily Mail published another explosive story, revealing that Carey cheated on her former fiancee James Packer with her current boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka.

Carey is seeking $5 million in damages from Azarian.

Mariah Carey Blackmail Case Egged On By “Jealous” Assistant That Leaked Medical Records, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

