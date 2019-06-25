CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tupac Prison ID Up For Auction

A piece of history from a controversial period in Pac's career is up for grabs.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fans will go for just about any bit of memorabilia personally tied to their idols. For example, an old prison ID of Tupac Shakur is going up for auction.

TMZ first reported that Pac’s ID from his days at the Clinton Correctional Facility in 1995 is being put up for sale. Heritage Auctions is facilitating the sale with bid reportedly set to start at $2,000.

Pac served 9 months for a sexual assault conviction. The ID lists him as 5’11” and 165 lbs. with instructions that he keep it on him at all times. Although it was issue on February 28, 1995, he actually began his sentence on February 14.

Seems like all things inevitably go up for auction. Check out the latest listing right here.

Photo: Getty

 

Tupac Prison ID Up For Auction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close