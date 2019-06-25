Tupac Prison ID Up For Auction

Fans will go for just about any bit of memorabilia personally tied to their idols. For example, an old prison ID of Tupac Shakur is going up for auction.

TMZ first reported that Pac’s ID from his days at the Clinton Correctional Facility in 1995 is being put up for sale. Heritage Auctions is facilitating the sale with bid reportedly set to start at $2,000.

Pac served 9 months for a sexual assault conviction. The ID lists him as 5’11” and 165 lbs. with instructions that he keep it on him at all times. Although it was issue on February 28, 1995, he actually began his sentence on February 14.

Seems like all things inevitably go up for auction. Check out the latest listing right here.

